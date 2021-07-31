Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.400-$24.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.80 billion-$36.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.81 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.45.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.02. The company had a trading volume of 645,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.62. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

