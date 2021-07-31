Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $24.400-$24.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

