Northland Securities Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.84 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

