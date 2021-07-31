Northland Securities Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $23.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.52% from the company’s previous close.
BCOV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
BCOV opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
