Northland Securities Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $23.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.52% from the company’s previous close.

BCOV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BCOV opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

