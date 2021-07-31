Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,913 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

