Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

