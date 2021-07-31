Northern Trust Corp Has $924,000 Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

