Northern Trust Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Provident Financial worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

