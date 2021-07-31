Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.40% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

KRUS opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $409.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

