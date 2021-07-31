Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of Banco Macro worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $167,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE BMA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.