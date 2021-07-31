Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CODI stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.