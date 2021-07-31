Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9,739.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

