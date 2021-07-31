Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

