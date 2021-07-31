North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.72. 2,687,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.