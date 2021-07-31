North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

