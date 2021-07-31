North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 58,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,786. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

