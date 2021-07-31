North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $18.70 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,713 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 447,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI remained flat at $$24.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

