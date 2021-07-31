North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 463 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.20. 5,346,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,013. The company has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

