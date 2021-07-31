North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.383-$1.587 EPS.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 38,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $449.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

