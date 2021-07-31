Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $233.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure and large customer base in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

