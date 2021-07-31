Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.94

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 34598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

