Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.36 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,525,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,034,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

