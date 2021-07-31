Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.