Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 9.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.83. 204,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,260,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

