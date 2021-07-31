NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.