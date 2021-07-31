NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $5.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

