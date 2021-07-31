Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 27th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

