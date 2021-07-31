New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNR. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

