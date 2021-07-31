New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.
Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.