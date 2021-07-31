New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

