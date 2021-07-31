New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

EDU stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

