Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 2,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. 257,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,901. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

