NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

