NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%.
NYSE NTST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
