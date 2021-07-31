NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 241,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

