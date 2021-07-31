NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

