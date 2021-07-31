Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.86. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

