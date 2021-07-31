Needham & Company LLC Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $54.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

