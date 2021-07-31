Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Financial Review

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Navient and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 5 4 0 2.44 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient presently has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navient and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $3.73 billion 0.98 $412.00 million $3.24 6.31 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Navient has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, meaning that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 23.47% 35.17% 0.95% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navient beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio. The Consumer Lending segment owns, originates, acquires and services high-quality private education loans. The Business Processing segment engages in the provision of government and healthcare services. The Other segment consists of corporate liquidity portfolio, gains and losses incurred on the repurchase of debt, unallocated expenses of shared services and restructuring/other reorganization expenses. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

