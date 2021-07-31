Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on Naturgy Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

