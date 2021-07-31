National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,194,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

