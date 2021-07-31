National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.33 Million

Analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post $340.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.45 million to $347.20 million. National Instruments reported sales of $308.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

