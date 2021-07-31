National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Get National Express Group alerts:

LON NEX opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.