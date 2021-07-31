National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,877.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $190,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

