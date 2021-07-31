National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

