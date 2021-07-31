Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Short Interest Update

Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTCXF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,029. Natcore Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc, a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures.

