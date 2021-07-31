Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

