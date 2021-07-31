Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.