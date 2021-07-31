Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

