Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stake Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

