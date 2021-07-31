MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 82,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,566,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

