Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.63. Mothercare has a 52 week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.
Mothercare Company Profile
