Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.63. Mothercare has a 52 week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.